Shirley Bequette-Templeton

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. – Shirley (Nee: Pettus) Bequette-Templeton passed away at her home in Green Valley, Arizona, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 83.

Shirley was a long-time resident of Bonne Terre where she worked at Bonne Terre Federal Savings and Loan.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer C. Bequette, Jr.; and one stepson.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband Larry Templeton of Green Valley, Arizona; as well as her stepchildren, grandchildren, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

