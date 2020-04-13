Shirley Bequette
PARK HILLS – Shirley (Adams) Bequette, 87, of The Arbors of Maple Brook in Farmington passed away April 9, 2020. She was born August 7, 1931, in Flat River. Shirley was a member of Park Hills First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Adams and Grace O. ‘Ferguson' Adams; her husband, Gene Bequette; son, Billy Bequette; grandson, Brandon Bequette; and brothers and sisters.

Shirley is survived by two granddaughters, Jenni ‘Bequette' Thorn and husband Joe, and Crystal Hoefer; five great-grandchildren, Abigale Hoefer, Lillian Thorn, Tessa Mosier, Brandon Mossier, and Colt Thorn.

A private graveside service will be held April 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

