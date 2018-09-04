Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Shirley Darlene Gilmer
Gilmer

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Shirley Darlene Gilmer, age 80, passed away Sunday September 2, 2018, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She was born July 22, 1938, in Bakersfield, California, to the late Clell Dawson and Mace Green Pruett. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Carolyn Jean Pruett.

Darlene enjoyed singing in the choir as a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to the yard and gardening. Darlene spent her career as an administrative assistant at Sears Department Store and the Florida Department of Children and Family Services.

Darlene leaves her cherished memories to her loving husband of 62 years Joe Gilmer; daughters Kim Brasfield (Andy) of Newbern, Tennessee, Terri Hudgens (Bob) of Mary Esther, Florida; sister Rhonda Casteel (John) of Rockfield, Kentucky; grandchildren Brooks Brasfield of Nashville, Tennessee, Luke, Steve, and Grace Hudgens of Mary Esther, Florida; brother-in-law Bill Gilmer (Betty) of Maryland Heights, Missouri and sister-in law Ella Marshall of Malden, Missouri.

Family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. Wednesday September 5, 2018, at Emerald Coast Funeral Home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Services will follow the gathering at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family committal service will be Thursday September 6, 2018, at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Emerald Coast Hospice at https://bit.ly/2wGbChX. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed or viewed at www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com.

