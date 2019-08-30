{{featured_button_text}}

POTOSI -- Shirley Hartley of Rolla, Missouri, formerly of Park Hills, Missouri, was born July 30, 1937, in Reyno, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Monnie Hubert Camden and the late Ocie Elsie (Nash) Camden. Shirley went to her Heavenly home Wednesday, August 28, 2019, having reached the age of eighty-two years and twenty-nine days.

Survivors include her six children, Mike (Carolyn) Jones, Jack Lon Jones, Monnie (Debbie) Jones, Sandi (Stan) Shelby, Debbie (Mark) Eden, and Bobby (Patty) Hartley; two sisters, Loretta Payne, and Bernice (Robert) Sharp; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to her father and mother, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Jones; second husband, Bob Hartley; six children, Gary Jones, Preston Jones, Terrance Jones, Kenneth Jones, Annette Jones, and Dana Hartley; great-granddaughter, Olivia Jones; five siblings, Mary Camden, John Camden, Stoney Camden, Russell “Butter” Camden, and Diane Grammond.

A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lane Cemetery on Highway 32 in Park Hills. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments