Shirley Jennings

Shirley Jean Jennings

Desloge – Jean Jennings, 72, of Park Hills, passed away July 7, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center in Farmington. She was born December 11, 1947, in Farmington, to the late Charles and Josephine (Emily) Franklin. Jean was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ira “Joe” Jennings in 2018; first husband, Thomas Pipkin; great-granddaughter, Kynleigh Jo Barnett; and one sister, Linda Higgins.

Jean is survived by three children, Tom Jennings and wife Marie, Tammie Barnett and husband Terry, Jenny Sidebottom and husband Mike; five grandchildren, T.C. (Kristin) Jennings, Colton (Katie) Jennings, Cody (Bailee) Barnett, Evan (Hannah) Sidebottom, and Riley Sidebottom; two great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Karter; sisters, Donna (Will) Kennon, Debbie (Ross) Downey; brother in-law, Butch Higgins, several nieces, nephews; special friends, Pete and Betty Hampton; and her cat, Millie also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, July 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at noon. Jean's son in-law Terry Barnett, will be officiating. Memorials may be directed Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

