Shirley Joyce Marler

DESLOGE -- Shirley Marler, 85, of Desloge, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on Friday, November 16, 1934, in Desloge. Shirley was a member of First Baptist Church of Desloge. She was a devoted homemaker and was active in her church. She loved playing BUNCO and in her earlier years, she taught water aerobics with her sister at the Desloge City Pool.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Esther (Bates) Skaggs; husband, Thomas Marler; sister, Glenda Pritchett; three grandsons; Drew and Dustin Marler and Quinton Marler.
Shirley is survived by her children, Tom (Chris) Marler, Sue (Randy) Bradford, Laura (Don) McBride Shara Weiss, and Matt Marler (Kristen); nine grandchildren, Aynsley, Madisyn, Jordyn, Jackson, Wyatt, Summer, Melissa, Sara and Cindel; six great-grandchildren; sister Janet Jenkins and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Desloge from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to Farmington Ministerial Alliance. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
