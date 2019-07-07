{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Shirley Leslie, of Farmington, passed away on July 2. Instate Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Shirley Leslie
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments