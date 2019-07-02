FARMINGTON – Shirley Marie Leslie of Farmington passed away July 2, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 80. She was born September 16, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late William Roy and Helen Marie (Hollar) Moore.
Shirley was a former teacher for the Farmington School District along with many other public schools in Missouri. She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels at Parkland Health Center, played the piano and the accordion and enjoyed traveling and boating with her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerome Adair Leslie of Farmington, her children, Dwayne (and wife Kari) Adair Leslie of O'Fallon and Melinda (and husband John) Marie Brown of Farmington, her grandchildren, Lindsay Marie Brown and Madison (and fiance' Austin Fridley) Leslie Brown, granddogs, Demi, Mila, Gus, Herbie, Petey and Bella and many friends.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 9 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Walker John's Childhood Cancer Foundation, 3276 Old Fredericktown Road, Farmington, MO 63640 or the Alzheimers Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132-3253. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
