DESLOGE -- Shirley Maxine Hibbits, 82, of Bonne Terre, passed away, January 24, 2020. She was born August 21, 1937, in Bonne Terre, to the late George and Pearl (Martin) Perret. Maxine’s greatest love was spending time with, and taking care of her family and friends. She was affectionately known as Grandma or Cookie Grandma. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her final days.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gordon Hibbits; her parents; brother, Keith Perret; and sister, LaVerne Valeck.

Maxine is survived by her sons, Steve (Susan) Hibbits, and Bill (Karen) Hibbits; grandchildren Josh, Jake, Jason, and Joe, great grandchildren, Brenton, Tucker, Madison, Josie, Alana, Brianna, Alexis, and Jaden. Maxine is also survived by brothers, Wayne and Ed Perret, and her sister Lavada Rawlins, with numerous nieces and nephews also surviving.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11 a.m. followed by entombment St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery Bonne Terre, Missouri. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Bonne Terre Senior Center. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

