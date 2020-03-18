PARK HILL – Shirley Berniece Thorne, 77, was born September 11, 1942, in Bonne Terre to the late Louis and Lottie Mae (Bayless) Young. She departed this life March 16, 2020, in Farmington.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Young.

Shirley is survived by her husband, David Jerry Thorne, children, David J. Thorne, Travis (Rene Yeager) Thorne, Violet (Zach) Twomey, Shirley Jones, and Mary (John Hooker) Thorne; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jackie Gill, Lisa Young, Judy Kester, David Darnell, and Danny Young.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Thorne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.