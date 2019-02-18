Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Sidney H. Wofford, 82, of Farmington passed away February 13, 2019, at his home. He was born March 12, 1936, in Evening Shade, Missouri, to the late William T. and Gertrude (Wiseman) Wofford.

Sidney enjoyed spending his time outdoors. He was an avid gardener, loved to go fishing and hunting and especially working on his farm with the horses and cattle. He was a logger and also a landscaper in the St. Louis County area for several years before he retired.

Sidney will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Chaplain Joshua Burgard officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

