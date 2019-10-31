{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Sonja Keithly, age 79, of Terre Du Lac, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 14, 1939, to the late Adam and Virgie Summers in Salem, Missouri. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bonne Terre.

Sonja is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gary Keithly; daughters, Diana Black and Karen Guttormson and husband Jim; grandchild, Joshua Hendrickson; great-grandchildren, Alaura and Dale Hendrickson.

Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Pastor Alan David officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Bonne Terre or American Diabetes Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sonja Keithly, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments