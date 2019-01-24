WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- Stanley E. Thawley was born May 23, 1943 in Jacksonville, Texas. He passed away January 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert John Thawley and Lillie Rose Stark Thawley; and brother, John Thawley II.
Stan is survived by his wife Betty; sons, David and Mark (Mary); grandchildren, Ben, Sam, and Sophie Thawley; and nephew, John Thawley III.
His father was a member of Byrd’s first Antarctica Expedition. Stan moved to Austin, Texas, after eighth grade to attend University Junior High, Stephen F. Austin High School, and University of Texas. He graduated with honors from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Stan married Betty Sue Appenbrink in 1967. He was a surgical intern at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, served two years with the Air Force in Lubbock, Texas and moved to St. Louis for ENT residency at Barnes Hospital. He joined the faculty of the Otolaryngology Department of Washington University Medical School where he remained for the rest of his career. Stan taught residents, published many papers and a two-volume textbook about head and neck tumors. For a long time, he was secretary treasurer of the St. Louis ENT Club. Stan worked with Dr. Joseph Ogura in the area of head and neck tumors and later specialized in ENT allergy and sinus surgery. For many years he had ENT clinics at Madison County in Fredericktown. Stan always said the days spent at those clinics were his favorite days. He had a Farmington office for many years and was active at church serving as leader in the Contemporary Class. Late in life he learned to play Appalachian and hammered dulcimers and the violin. He enjoyed taking lessons and attending workshops. Stan wrote and published poems and valued immensely the influence of poetry on his life.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 26 2019, at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to American Heart Association or Webster Hills United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.