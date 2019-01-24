Try 1 month for 99¢

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- Stanley E. Thawley was born May 23, 1943 in Jacksonville, Texas. He passed away January 22, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert John Thawley and Lillie Rose Stark Thawley; and brother, John Thawley II.

Stan is survived by his wife Betty; sons, David and Mark (Mary); grandchildren, Ben, Sam, and Sophie Thawley; and nephew, John Thawley III.

His father was a member of Byrd’s first Antarctica Expedition. Stan moved to Austin, Texas, after eighth grade to attend University Junior High, Stephen F. Austin High School, and University of Texas. He graduated with honors from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Stan married Betty Sue Appenbrink in 1967. He was a surgical intern at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, served two years with the Air Force in Lubbock, Texas and moved to St. Louis for ENT residency at Barnes Hospital. He joined the faculty of the Otolaryngology Department of Washington University Medical School where he remained for the rest of his career. Stan taught residents, published many papers and a two-volume textbook about head and neck tumors. For a long time, he was secretary treasurer of the St. Louis ENT Club. Stan worked with Dr. Joseph Ogura in the area of head and neck tumors and later specialized in ENT allergy and sinus surgery. For many years he had ENT clinics at Madison County in Fredericktown. Stan always said the days spent at those clinics were his favorite days. He had a Farmington office for many years and was active at church serving as leader in the Contemporary Class. Late in life he learned to play Appalachian and hammered dulcimers and the violin. He enjoyed taking lessons and attending workshops. Stan wrote and published poems and valued immensely the influence of poetry on his life.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 26 2019, at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to American Heart Association or Webster Hills United Methodist Church.

