DESLOGE -- Stephanie Westrup, 52, of Desloge, passed away March 18, 2019. Arrangements under the care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Stephanie (Springs) Westrup
