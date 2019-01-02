Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE -- Stephen Rex McGee, 52, of De Soto passed away December 30, 2018, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. He was born on July 30, 1966. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde McGee.

Stephen proudly served his country and retired from the United States Air Force.

Stephen IS survived by his son, Christopher McGee; mother, Blanche McGee; brother, Larry (Melisa) McGee; sister, Belinda McGee; two nieces, Bridget McGee, and Kelsey Stevenson.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.

