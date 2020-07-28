Stephen Minks Sr.
FARMINGTON – Stephen Minks Sr., passed away on July 24 at the age of 70. Instate Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

