DESLOGE – Steve Cross, 64, of Poplar Bluff formerly of Arcadia Valley, passed away June 1, 2023, in Poplar Bluff. He was born July 3, 1958, in Farmington, to Martin and Irma (Penberthy) Cross. Steve and Jean moved to Poplar Bluff in 2016 after retiring from careers in education. Steve taught in the Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, and North County School districts. He was also an adjunct instructor for Mineral Area College, then Three Rivers Community College. He was the author of books, short stories, poems, and plays. Steve was a member of New Life Christian Church United, a Disciples of Christnited Church of Christ Congregation in Poplar Bluff.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Irma Cross. Steve is survived by his loving wife Jean (Turner) Cross of Poplar Bluff; daughter Megan (Sean) Lebron; three grandchildren, Avaline, Tristan, and Eowyn of Poplar Bluff; his father Martin Cross of Desloge; brother Gary (Nell) of Marshall; sisters, Teri Cross of Desloge, Julie (Floyd) Hammers of Farmington, Lori (Bill) Testerman of Marshall; many cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Pastor John Harwell will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.