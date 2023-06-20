DESLOGE – Steve Cross, 64, of Poplar Bluff formerly of Arcadia Valley, passed away June 1, 2023, in Poplar Bluff. He was born July 3, 1958, in Farmington, to Martin and Irma (Penberthy) Cross. Steve and Jean moved to Poplar Bluff in 2016 after retiring from careers in education. Steve taught in the Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, and North County School districts. He was also an adjunct instructor for Mineral Area College, then Three Rivers Community College. He was the author of books, short stories, poems, and plays. Steve was a member of New Life Christian Church United, a Disciples of Christnited Church of Christ Congregation in Poplar Bluff.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irma Cross. Steve is survived by his loving wife Jean (Turner) Cross of Poplar Bluff; daughter Megan (Sean) Lebron; three grandchildren, Avaline, Tristan, and Eowyn of Poplar Bluff; his father Martin Cross of Desloge; brother Gary (Nell) of Marshall; sisters, Teri Cross of Desloge, Julie (Floyd) Hammers of Farmington, Lori (Bill) Testerman of Marshall; many cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Pastor John Harwell will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.