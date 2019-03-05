Try 3 months for $3
FARMINGTON -- Steve London, 57, passed away at Mercy South Hospital on March 1, 2019. There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel at 5:30 p.m. View the online obituary and share your memories at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Steve London
