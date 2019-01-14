Try 1 month for 99¢
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Steven Wayne McKee, 47 of Farmington was born January 18, 1971, to Judy (Williams) Barlow and the late Terry McKee. He departed this life on January 11, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his Niece, Katlyn McKee.

Steve is survived by his mother, Judy (Jesse) Barlow; daughter, Ashley (Jody) Phillips; brother, Chris (Kelly) McKee; nephews, Dylan Null and Joshua McKee; best of friends, Shawn (Malinda) DeGonia. O, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dewayne Petty officiating. Interment will follow in the Layne Cemetery.

the life of: Steve McKee
