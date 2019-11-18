FARMINGTON -- With profound sadness we announce the passing on Friday, November 15th, 2019, of Steven Dale Groat – loving and devoted husband to his wife, Linda and faithful friend to everyone he met.
Steven was born on September 6, 1947, in Spooner, Wisconsin, to Dale and Florence Groat. He spent his youth in Hayward, Wisconsin, and graduated from Hayward High School. He was a boxer in his youth with a record of 181-2. He remained a fierce, strong fighter until the end.
Steven was very proud to serve his country in the Vietnam Conflict. He served in the Army’s 40th Signal Battalion and was honorably discharged. The Army, he would say, “Is the only branch.” He was a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 and local V.F.W, Post #5896 serving as an officer for several years.
He will forever be known for his absolute devotion to the love of his life, Linda Groat. They met in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1986 and 34 days later were married. In their 34 years together, they rarely left each other’s side. They shared a special bond and found immense comfort and joy in each other.
Steven was a communications engineer and he brought Linda into the business with him laying fiber optics all over the U.S. It was a rare situation, working side-by-side, traveling the country from north to south and coast-to-coast – together 24-7. A family member recently recalled, “When you think of men throughout time who are totally devoted to their wives, Steven is at the top of the list.” He will be forever loved and missed.”
He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life mixed with a firm understanding of what’s important – the simplicity of living a life with those you love.
Steven had a beautiful and special relationship with his wife’s family and he made them his own. He was a devoted and loving stepdad to Linda’s daughters, Laura “Wheezie” Pucci (Ron Pucci), and Melinda “Sugie” Liang (Karl Liang). He was a caring and devoted grandpa to Alan and Andrew Potter, to whom he taught many of life’s lessons. He was a dear and special friend to his sister and brothers-in-law and their families: Judy Sheets (Rick Izard), Alan Sales (Sandy Sales), Jimmy Sales (Robin Sales) and David Sales.
He was absolutely devoted to his father-in-law, James C. Sales until his death in 2016. He remained devoted to his mother-in-law, Allene Sales. In addition to the above, Steven is survived by a host of great-grandkids, cousins and friends all over the country.
Steven will also be known for his life-long love affair with grilled cheese, tomato soup, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter on garlic bread, ice cream before bed… and Coors Light.
Steven took fashion cues from no one. His signature look was all his: a plain, pocketed t-shirt designed by the fashion house Fruit of the Loom, denim jeans by Wrangler, and cowboy boots…any one of several pairs and sometimes, a plaid flannel shirt.
In addition to his wife and family, Steven loved fishing, mowing the lawn, tending to the flowers, all animals and Ray Price. Finally, he subscribed to the gospel of John Wayne.
Donations on behalf of Steven and Linda can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Beginning at 1 p.m. there will be a VFW Service and an Elks Service followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Ron Beaton officiating. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
