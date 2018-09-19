FARMINGTON - Sue Stone-Wade, 78, of Farmington passed away September 19, 2018 at her residence. She was born October 6, 1939 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Park Hills and Daughters of the American Revolution. Sue loved traveling but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter David and Christine Lorene (Bannister) Hardy; first husband, Eldred “Lee” Stone; nephew, Daryl David Hardy.
Sue is survived by her husband, Leroy Wade; two children, Kelli (Matt) Greif and John Scott Stone; five step-children, Kathy (Don) Mana, Nancy (Keith) Rariden, Mary (Harold) LeTourneau, Greg (Beth) Wade, DeDe (Jim) Byrd; seven grandchildren, Ashley (James) Newton, Jessica (Derek) Johnson, Paige Greif, Lindsey Greif, Triston Stone, Chambree Tosi, Saraya Giberti; four great-grandchildren, Danica Stone, Henley Newton, Marcus Newton, Hallie Johnson; brother, Daryl (Pat) Hardy; aunt, Etta Ruth Holloway; uncle, Jerry (Velma) Bannister. Numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation will be Friday, September 21, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Deacon Mike Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.