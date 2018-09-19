Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON - Sue Stone-Wade, 78, of Farmington passed away September 19, 2018 at her residence. She was born October 6, 1939 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Park Hills and Daughters of the American Revolution. Sue loved traveling but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter David and Christine Lorene (Bannister) Hardy; first husband, Eldred “Lee” Stone; nephew, Daryl David Hardy.

Sue is survived by her husband, Leroy Wade; two children, Kelli (Matt) Greif and John Scott Stone; five step-children, Kathy (Don) Mana, Nancy (Keith) Rariden, Mary (Harold) LeTourneau, Greg (Beth) Wade, DeDe (Jim) Byrd; seven grandchildren, Ashley (James) Newton, Jessica (Derek) Johnson, Paige Greif, Lindsey Greif, Triston Stone, Chambree Tosi, Saraya Giberti; four great-grandchildren, Danica Stone, Henley Newton, Marcus Newton, Hallie Johnson; brother, Daryl (Pat) Hardy; aunt, Etta Ruth Holloway; uncle, Jerry (Velma) Bannister. Numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation will be Friday, September 21, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Deacon Mike Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com

