Sula Mae Cook

PARK HILLS – Sula Cook, 100, of Park Hills, passed away March 21, 2020, at Country Meadows Nursing Home in Park Hills. She was born June 1, 1919, in Bismarck, to the late Thomas Augustus and Rachel Millie (Zolman) Gunn and celebrated her 100th birthday on June 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband of 35 years, Walter Ellsworth Cook until he passed in October of 1969. Walter and Sula were married in 1934. One grandson, Dr. Curt Cook; and one sister, Donie Hammerschmidt also preceded Sula in death.

Sula is survived by a daughter, Dorothy (Gene) Wood of Bonne Terre; two sons, Ronald (Willa) Cook of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Walter Dale (Linda) Cook of Deepwater. She was blessed with six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces were proud to call her Aunt Sula.

Special thanks to Country Meadows Nursing Home and Hospice for taking such loving care of our mother.

