LEADINGTON -- Susan Franklin Lee was born September 28, 1964, in Bonne Terre to David L. and Virginia Wilfong Franklin. She passed away October 2, 2019, at St Louis University Medical Center in St Louis at the age of 55 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, David L Franklin; two infant siblings, Linda Lee and Joey Lee Franklin.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Franklin of Farmington; brother, Greg (Debbie) Franklin of Blue Springs; sister, Carolyn Marler of Irondale; niece, Erica (Beth)Franklin of North Kansas City; nephew, Randy Marler of Irondale, and Eric M. Lee of Doe Run. Special cousins, Rhonda Wright and Mia DeGrant. Multiple friends and family also survive.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, Missouri, with Pastor Fred Manning officiating C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills is in charge of arrangements. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
