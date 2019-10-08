{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Susie Wisdom, of Farmington, passed away October 4 at the age of 72. Visitation Wednesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

