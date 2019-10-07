{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Susie Pyong Wisdom of Farmington passed away October 4, 2019, at her residence at the age of 72. She was born May 5, 1947, in Seoul, South Korea. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill T. and Delores “Dee” (Reade) Irvin, her husband, Gerald Wisdom, her daughter, Nancy Pyong Wisdom, and her mother and father-in-law, Manuel and Blue Bell Delisa Wisdom.

Susie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. She was an avid golfer and a former member of the St. Francois Country Club. She was a huge sports fan and a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Susie is survived by her adopted son Mark and his wife, Nedra Harrington of Farmington, adopted granddaughter Brandi and her husband, Benji House of Park Hills, and adopted great-grandchildren, Cody, Keaton, Kameron, Zoey and Bella along with many special neighbors and friends.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 8 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will be private at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Events

Oct 8
Visitation
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Oct 9
Visitation Resumes
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
7:00AM-10:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Oct 9
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
10:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
