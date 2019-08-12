{{featured_button_text}}
DESLOGE -- Suzanne Williams, 76, of Farmington, passed away August 11, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was born August 21, 1942, in Flat River to the late Clarence and Pearl (Montgomery) Williams. Suzanne was also preceded in death by two siblings, James Williams and Jeanne Williams; and one brother in-law, James Stuckey.

She is survived by three siblings, Gerald (Kay) Williams, Danny (Marge) Williams and Sally Stuckey; many nieces, nephews and other loving family members also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. Pastor Randy Starkey will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

