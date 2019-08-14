{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Sylvester 'Buddy' Bender, 77, of Farmington passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Center. He was born July 26, 1942. Buddy was a member of Christian Life Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne 'Miller' Bender; son, Sam Bender; step-sons, Sal Ventura and wife Melissa, and Steven Ventura and wife Katie; grandson, Tyler Kepto; four step-grandchildren; and sister, Sylvia Lynn.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday August 17, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Steve Jackson officiating.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments