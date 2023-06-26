Silvia LaVern 'Sally' Hall-Copeland
FARMINGTON – Silvia LaVern “Sally” Hall-Copeland, of Ironton, entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 69. She was born on May 5, 1954, in St. Charles, Missouri, to the late Arch Linvill and Minnie Juanita (Cowley) Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Kramer.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her husband of 17 years, Dale Copeland, her children, Tim (Amanda) Smith of Cullman, Alabama, Christina Smith of Bonne Terre, and Jake (Becky) Smith of Ironton, thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, her siblings, Carolyn Sue Reece of Elsberry, Missouri, Archie Hall of Bowling Green, Missouri, and Harold Hall of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, her brother-in-law, Ralph Kramer of Elsberry, Missouri, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Silvia enjoyed camping, sewing, and cooking. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Ronnie Rothlisberger. Interment to follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or donations@als.org. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.