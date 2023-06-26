Silvia LaVern 'Sally' Hall-Copeland

FARMINGTON – Silvia LaVern “Sally” Hall-Copeland, of Ironton, entered into eternal rest on June 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 69. She was born on May 5, 1954, in St. Charles, Missouri, to the late Arch Linvill and Minnie Juanita (Cowley) Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Kramer.

Those who remain to treasure her memory include her husband of 17 years, Dale Copeland, her children, Tim (Amanda) Smith of Cullman, Alabama, Christina Smith of Bonne Terre, and Jake (Becky) Smith of Ironton, thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, her siblings, Carolyn Sue Reece of Elsberry, Missouri, Archie Hall of Bowling Green, Missouri, and Harold Hall of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, her brother-in-law, Ralph Kramer of Elsberry, Missouri, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Silvia enjoyed camping, sewing, and cooking. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Ronnie Rothlisberger. Interment to follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or donations@als.org. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.