PARK HILLS -- Tamara K. Marberry, 54, of Park Hills was born in Vandalia, Illinois, August 30, 1964, to Robert Hoxsey and Mildred File Smith. She departed this life in St. Louis, Missouri, December 10, 2018. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hoxie. Tamara worked in the County Junction in Park Hills, Missouri.

Tamara is survived by her daughter, Megan and fiancée Wesley Bobbitt, Marberry; son, Nathan Marberry; brothers, Steven Hoxie, and Jim Hoxie; niece, Bobbie Ann Wells; great-nephew, Chris Wells; great-niece, Morgan Wells. Other Relatives and many friends also survive.

Funeral Services pending at a later date with Coplin Funeral Home Services.

Celebrate
the life of: Tamara K. Marberry
