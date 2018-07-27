Subscribe for 17¢ / day

PARK HILLS -- Tami Pinkston, 52 of Park Hills, passed away July 22, 2018, at Country Meadows Nursing Center. She was born November 2, 1965, in Farmington, to the late Bobby and Shirley (Brown) Pinkston.

A Celebration of Life will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

Celebrate
the life of: Tami Lou Pinkston
