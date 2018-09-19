Subscribe for 17¢ / day
cozean.jpg

PARK HILLS - Taya Smith, age 42 of Park Hills passed away, September 16, 2018. A celebration of life will be held on Sun, October 7 at 1 p.m. at Engler Park in Farmington, Arrangements by Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory.

Celebrate
the life of: Taya Smith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments