Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Teddy (Curley) Reaves Huddleston, 87, of Bismarck passed away June 24, 2019, at his residence. He was born August. 2, 1931, in Arkansas. He was a member of Assembly of God Church of Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Teddy Garland Huddleston and Virginia Reaves Huddleston; and a son, Freddie Huddleston.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha Irene 'Millard' Huddleston; three children, Teddy W. Huddleston and wife Theresa, Brenda J. Hurst and husband Jeff, and Trudy J. Lukenbill and husband Doug; 13 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter; half-sister, Betty; two half-brothers, Tommy and Jimmy; and step-mother, Gladys.

Visitation will be Monday July 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home at Park Hills with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Burial will be at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery.

