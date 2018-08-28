Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Teresa McCarver, 58, of Park Hills, passed away August 27, 2018, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus. She was born January 25, 1960, in San Diego, California, to Reginald and Carolyne (Alexander) McCarver. Teresa enjoyed cooking, crafting, thrift store shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by one son, Gary “GW” Callahan.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Teresa is survived by children, Aaron Callahan and wife Courtney and Brandi Callahan; grandchildren, Faith Bonacker, Emma Callahan, Claire Callahan, Gunner Callahan, Addie Callahan, and Jaxson Hamelton; sisters, Regina (Russell) Myers, Shelly (Ricky) Shields, and Sheila (David) Boyer; many friends and other family members also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Friday, August 31, 2018, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Teresa Marie McCarver
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments