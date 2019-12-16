FARMINGTON -- Terry Edgar, 70, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born on June 20, 1949, in Farmington.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond F. Edgar and an infant brother, Ronnie Edgar.
After serving in the U. S. Army for two tours during Vietnam, Terry came back home to Farmington. While home his baby sister convinced him to take a local nurse out to dinner on a blind date. June 16, 2019, marked 40 years of marriage to his green- eyed nurse Barbara (Smith) Edgar. To this union were born, daughters, Rachel and Rebecca Edgar. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother, Marie (Tinker) Edgar; two beloved grandchildren, Micah Dale and Sofia Grace Edgar; five siblings, Raymond Lee Edgar, Sharon LaChance, Steve Edgar, Sandy Mills, Lynn Edgar and a much- loved nap companion Rubble.
Terry made his wishes known and to show him the respect he earned. His family will not be holding any services. Instead, when the weather warms up and the sun stays a little later, Terry will be taken where childhood memories brought a smile.
Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home -- Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
