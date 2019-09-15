{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Terry Gertiser, 65, of Park Hills, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born on Sunday, March 28, 1954, in Bonne Terre. Terry enjoyed playing the guitar, riding motorcycles and being outdoors. He loved his family and his fur babies Lady Bug and Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Melba (Allen) Lindsay.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Sitze) Gertiser; three children, Jennifer Elson and husband James, Aaron Mosier and wife Heather, Michael Mosier and wife Tiffany; five grandchildren, Jacob, Abbey, Andrew, Kaylee, Hattie; along with many friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. that evening with Rev. David Woodard officiating. The family would like to thank Serenity Hospice for their care and compassion. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments