DESLOGE -- Terry “T” Ray Eaton, 62 years 4 months 15 days, Park Hills, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington, Missouri. Terry was born January 18, 1957, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Darmon Eaton and Betty (Keen) Eaton of Park Hills, Missouri. In addition to his Dad, Terry was preceded in death by a nephew, Paul “Bradley” Lewis; paternal grandparents, Vernie and Alta (Davis) Eaton; maternal grandparents, Wesley and Marie (Wilkinson) Keen; father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Ruby (Kincaid) Pinson and Willie Kincaid; brothers-in-law, Bill Pinson, Bud Pinson; sister-in-law, Rae Powers; many uncles, aunts, and friends.

Terry was a 1975 Central R-3 graduate, Flat River, Missouri. He was a supervisor at Good Earth Tools in Crystal City for 40 years.

He married the love of his life, Connie (Pinson) on September 16, 1977. They were blessed with two children, Matt and Crystal and five grandchildren.

Terry had several loves of his life, #1 being all of his family and friends. If you ever needed a hand, Terry was there to help. Racing was his second love. He was the biggest fan of his son, Matt, who raced for several years. Terry was always right beside him cheering him on and helping him in the pits and the garage. Saturday night and he was ready to roll.

Survivors include his wife, Connie (Pinson) Eaton; children, Matthew (Megan) Eaton, Farmington; Crystal (Mark) Coffman, Park Hills; grandchildren, Dalton Boyer, Shelby Eaton, Bonne Terre; Kyndall and Kenadie Eaton, Farmington; Chloe Coffman, Park Hills; Terry’s Mom, Betty (Keen) Eaton, Park Hills; sister, Donna (Richard) Lewis, Sr., Farmington; nephew, Jason (Alicia) Eden, Park Hills and children,

Madison Eden, Farmington, Ava and Cora Eden, Park Hills; niece, Rachael (Ben) Dement and baby due in December, Park Hills; nephew, Richard (Amanda) Lewis, II and children, Richard III and Kenlee, Bonne Terre; niece, Angie Luther and son, Bradley Lewis II, Farmington.

Terry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume Thursday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at House of Praise Church, 6900 Dunn Rd., Desloge, Missouri. Burial will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be made to Paul Bradley Lewis Scholarship Fund c/o Leadco Community Credit Union in Park Hills. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

