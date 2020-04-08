Terry Humphrey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FARMINGTON – Terry Wayne Humphrey of Farmington passed away April 7, 2020, at his home near Knob Lick at the age pf 63. He was born in Farmington on October 1, 1956, to the late Hubert Barton Humphrey and Fannie Earlene (Bowers) Humphrey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Humphrey, George Humphrey and David Humphrey; a sister, Frances “Sissy” Humphrey; and a brother-in-law, Jess Lee.

Terry graduated from Farmington High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He lived in the state of Washington for a while before moving back to the Knob Lick area. For most of his adult life, Terry was an over the road truck driver. In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering and fixing things.

Survivors include a son and a daughter; five siblings, Melvin Humphrey of Knob Lick, Ruby Lee of Fort Worth, Texas, Shirley Hood of Knob Lick, Linda Tucker of Doe Run and Diane (Warren) Grimes of Doe Run. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Barbara Humphrey of Doe Run and Mary Humphrey of Independence, Missouri and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A private graveside service will be planned for a later time. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

