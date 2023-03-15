Terry Jinkerson

BONNE TERRE – Terry Jinkerson age, 69 of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Festus. He was born Monday, January 11, 1954, in Bonne Terre, to the late Ralph “Bud” and Georgia (Harris) Jinkerson.

Terry was a member of Transportation Communication Union; he worked many years for Union Pacific Railroad as a welder. Terry was an avid firearms enthusiast; the Colt 1911 was his personal favorite. Terry enjoyed spending time with his family, he especially loved his “Cat” Libby. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Bullock) Jinkerson; children, Felicia Miller, T. J. (Karee) Jinkerson; grandchildren, Eli (Kate) Isgriggs, Kota Wojtczuk, Libby “Cat” Wojtczuk; sister, Kathleen “Sue” Jinkerson.

A visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, March 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the March of Dimes. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.