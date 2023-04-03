Terry Vance Butcher
DESLOGE – Terry V. Butcher, 74, of Desloge, passed away April 1, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 10, 1948, in St. Louis, to the late Herman Floyd Butcher and Linda (Hahn) Butcher-Fincher. Terry graduated from Flat River high school in 1966 with a scholarship to Mizzou. He played football at Mizzou and later transferred to the University of Tennessee at Martin where he continued to play football. Terry taught education briefly in Tennessee. When he came back to Flat River, he opened the Outdoor Shop. During that time, he was a member and eventually President of the Central School Board. He retired from the Potosi Correctional Center as Recreation Director.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Ann M. (Turner) Butcher; children, Brad (fiancé, Sherri) Butcher, Staci (Scott) Murphy, Becky (Ted) Eaton, Tammy (Tim) Friend, Scott (fiancé, Katie) Grooms; eleven grandchildren, Jacy and Brynn Butcher, Cole, Carson, and Casen Murphy, Madison Binkard, Emily and Grant Eaton, Tyler (Naoko) Friend, Taylor (Nathan) Geile, Tanner Friend; three great-grandchildren; Gunner, Yumeka, Kannon; siblings, Connie (Jerry) Walczak, Vickie Bittiker, Lee (Verla) Butcher, and Randy Butcher.
A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. with John Kennedy as speaker. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangement are under the care and direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
