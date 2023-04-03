DESLOGE – Terry V. Butcher, 74, of Desloge, passed away April 1, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 10, 1948, in St. Louis, to the late Herman Floyd Butcher and Linda (Hahn) Butcher-Fincher. Terry graduated from Flat River high school in 1966 with a scholarship to Mizzou. He played football at Mizzou and later transferred to the University of Tennessee at Martin where he continued to play football. Terry taught education briefly in Tennessee. When he came back to Flat River, he opened the Outdoor Shop. During that time, he was a member and eventually President of the Central School Board. He retired from the Potosi Correctional Center as Recreation Director.