FARMINGTON -- Thelma Louise (Trammel) (Palmer) Haynes, 86, of Farmington passed away December 11, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born July 24, 1933, in Fisk, Missouri, to the late Evrett and Verda (Resinger) Trammel. Thelma was raised by Ted and Mayme Palmer and Firman and Mayme Skaggs who all also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Bud” Haynes; daughter, Peggy Thomas; grandson, Josh Nicholson; great-grandson, Christopher Reddick; two sisters, Betty Edwards and Rose Parks; one brother, Bill Trammel.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Patty (Dale) Barnhouse; seven grandchildren, Terry Crabdree, Kris (Rick) Wilson, Anita Brackett, Amanda (Billy) Bland, Rusty Nicholson, Adam (Kristi) Nicholson, Tammy (Chris) Bader; nine great-grandchildren, Todd (Ashton) Brackett, Brennon Brackett, Aaron Wilson, Briley Brackett, Matthew (Jaydyn Sullivan) Bland, Ashlynn Bland, Alyssa Wilson, Brett (Callie) Bader, Chris Bader; five great-great-grandchildren, Natalie Reddick, Aiden Reddick, Emmerson Brackett, Halston Stephens, Beau Brackett; eleven siblings, Patti Dean, Byron Hill, Lucille Herrin, Tom Trammel, Jerry Trammel, Rosalee Landry, Bob Trammel, Mary Lou Daniel, Nina Wolfe, Dennis Trammel, Ricky Trammel. Several other family members and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

