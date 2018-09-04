Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FARMINGTON -- Thelma Neoda Horn, 91, passed away September 3, 2018. Arrangements are pending for Friday, September 7, 2018. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Thelma Neoda Horn
