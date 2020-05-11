Theodore McCarty
0 entries

Theodore McCarty

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Theodore McCarty

Theodore ‘Ted' McCarty

BONNE TERRE – Theodore "Ted" McCarty, of Bonne Terre, passed away May 10 at the age of 89. A graveside service will be on Thursday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at Brush Creek Cemetery in Gray Summit. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore McCarty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News