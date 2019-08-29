{{featured_button_text}}

Theresa (Rosener) Fleming, 76 born in Elvins Missouri, lost her battle with Alzheimer's and has joined her mother, Effie Patterson Rosener; father, Elmer Rosener; daughter, Lana Fleming Kunkle; brothers, Joe Rosener, and Darrel Rosener with the Lord.

Theresa is survived by her loving and devoted husband, James Fleming; daughter, Jamie Fleming Brewer; son, Lance Fleming; and daughter, Theresa Scheller. Theresa was blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. We will miss her laugh and contagious smile.

Tags

Load comments