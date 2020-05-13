Theresa Riefle

Theresa G. Riefle
FARMINGTON – Theresa G. Riefle passed away May 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 84. She was born July 11, 1935, in Warwick, Rhode Island to the late Raymond and Beatrice (Parent) Jackman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Heaps, Grandson, Michael heaps and two sisters, Sue and Phyllis.
Theresa grew up in Rhode Island and moved to the Farmington area 63 years ago but still had her trademark Northeastern accent. A strong willed and opinionated lady, she was a very loving and devoted mother to her six children. She was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. Growing up, her father ran an Italian restaurant and she became very accomplished at making homemade Italian dishes. Her pizza was so good that people stood in line for it.
She is survived by daughters, Linda (John) Resinger of Ste. Genevieve; Donna (Ray) Hutchings of Farmington; sons, William “Bill” (Tina) Heaps of Terre Du Lac, Kevin (Karen) Heaps and Doug (Roxanna) Heaps, all of Farmington; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. Also surviving is a special granddaughter, Kimberly Larkins.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 until the service beginning at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Genevieve Church Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association. View the tribute video and share condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.