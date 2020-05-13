Theresa Riefle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theresa G. Riefle

FARMINGTON – Theresa G. Riefle passed away May 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 84. She was born July 11, 1935, in Warwick, Rhode Island to the late Raymond and Beatrice (Parent) Jackman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Heaps, Grandson, Michael heaps and two sisters, Sue and Phyllis.

Theresa grew up in Rhode Island and moved to the Farmington area 63 years ago but still had her trademark Northeastern accent. A strong willed and opinionated lady, she was a very loving and devoted mother to her six children. She was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. Growing up, her father ran an Italian restaurant and she became very accomplished at making homemade Italian dishes. Her pizza was so good that people stood in line for it.

She is survived by daughters, Linda (John) Resinger of Ste. Genevieve; Donna (Ray) Hutchings of Farmington; sons, William “Bill” (Tina) Heaps of Terre Du Lac, Kevin (Karen) Heaps and Doug (Roxanna) Heaps, all of Farmington; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. Also surviving is a special granddaughter, Kimberly Larkins.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 until the service beginning at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Genevieve Church Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association. View the tribute video and share condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Riefle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.