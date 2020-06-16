Thomas Brann

Thomas Eugene Brann
FARMINGTON – Thomas Eugene Brann of Farmington passed away at home June 15, 2020 at the age of 70. Born April 26, 1950 to the late George and Polly Brann. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rita Brann. Also survived by two brothers, Ron (Linda) Brann and Mark (Lisa) Brann, sister in law, Joyce (Ronnie) Meadows and brother in law, Darryl Phelps and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Tom taught for 35 years, a majority of those years at North County Middle School as a math teacher. Tom was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and upon his retirement he pursued his goal to become a full time minister for his God Jehovah. Tom loved his teaching career and loved even more the years he was able to spend in the door to door work Jehovah's Witnesses are known for.
You may participate in Tom's memorial service Saturday, June 27 at 1:00pm by going to the Zoom App, then go to Join A Meeting, then enter ID #87243124405, password #123456. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on www.JW.ORG. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
