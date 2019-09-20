{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Thomas Edmund Clark, 72, of Farmington passed away September 16, 2019. He was born October 25, 1946, in St. Louis. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.

