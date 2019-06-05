{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Tommy Hayes, 85, of Leadington, passed away June 4, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Center in Farmington.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Pastor Tim Morgan and Pastor Sid Laxton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Smith Cemetery in Oates, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

