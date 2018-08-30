POTOSI -- Thomas Lee Campbell of Park Hills, Missouri, was born on April 17, 1942, in Bismarck, Missouri, a son to the late William E. Campbell, Sr. and the late Audrey Ruth (Hall) Campbell. On June 18, 1966, Tom was united in marriage to Shelia Gibbons.
Tom went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 24, 2018, having reached the age of seventy-six years, four months and seven days.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Campbell; great-grandson, Bentley Wideman; brother, William E. Campbell, Jr.; two sisters: Mary Ann Mortimer and Juanita Pratt; and one sister-in-law, Avis Campbell.
Survivors include his two daughters: Tracy (Jerome) Boyet; Becky (Marvin) Boyer; five grandchildren, Shelby (Gary) Hollinsworth, Travis Rawe, Tarah Boyet, Derek (Natalie) Boyet, and Ryan Boyet; five great-grandchildren, Adilyn Hollinsworth, Madelyn Rawe, Jaylee Rawe, Jake Boyet, and Darron Boyet; six siblings, Donald G. Campbell, Carolyn (Clyde) Skidmore, Nancy G. (Robert) Taylor, Margaret Whaley, Frank Dale Campbell, and David R. (Karen) Campbell.
A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, August 27, 2018, at Harvest Christian Centre with Pastor Dwight Jones officiating. Full military honors were held consisting of TAPS, gun salute, and flag folding and presentation by the United States Army and VFW Post 6947. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
