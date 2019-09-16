Thomas Raymond Henson

KERMIT, Texas -- Thomas R. Henson, age 62, of Kermit, Texas, passed from this life Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Bismarck, Missouri, September 16, 1956, to Carter Counts and Mary Marie (Lincoln). Thomas married Dodie McCurdy and September 9, 2018, and they celebrated 1 year together.
Thomas first and foremost loved music. He was a member of a band called the "Runners,” and was a guitarist, drummer, singer and song writer. He loved to work on classic cars with his brother and work with wood as a carpenter. Thomas enjoyed fishing and was a hard worker. He was known to play jokes on family members and was affectionately known as "Uncle Turtle" to friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Dodie Henson of Carlsbad, New Mexico; son, Forest Howard Henson of Midland, Texas; brothers, Lee Henson of Kermit, Texas, and Billy Ames and wife Joyce of Bismarck, Missouri; sisters, Ruth Custer of Odessa, Texas, Maggie Smithhart and husband Allen of Kermit, Texas, Wanda Melton of Kermit, Texas, Mary Mabery of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Christina Harris and husband Richard of Tucson, Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carter Counts and Mary Hill; brothers, Carter Counts, Jr., and Joe Henson; and sisters, Mary Lee Hughes, and Shirley Verdin.
Funeral Services with will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Family Services Funeral Chapel in Kermit, Texas, with Pastor Joe Mohler officiating. Burial will follow at Psalms 23 Cemetery. Pallbearers will include, Tommy Smithhart, Chris Isbell, Steven Smithhart, Allen Smithhart Jr., Bobby Custer, Gary Hughes, and Joe Hughes. Honorary Pallbearers will include, Forest Henson, Charlie Rideout, Nick Smithhart, and Esai Lara. Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com.
