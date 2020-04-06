Thomas Taylor

FARMINGTON – Thomas Jerome Taylor of Farmington, passed away on April 3, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 89. He was born in Perryville, Missouri, on February 25, 1931, to the late Henry and Mary (Hennecke) Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane (Watts) Taylor and his brother, Elmer Taylor.

Thomas proudly served his country in the Korean War as a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Coffman. He was a fun loving selfless man who loved his family dearly and would do anything for anyone. Besides being an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, he loved tending to his family farm in Ste. Genevieve County. Since he was passionate about farming, he was very interested in weather and could tell you every major weather event in the local area for the last 60 years. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.